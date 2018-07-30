Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a Chester man in Blackpool.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 10.36pm on Friday, July 27, following reports a man had been stabbed at an address in Station Road.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

The man has now been named as Joshua Atcherley, 27, who is originally from Blacon in Chester.

A post-mortem examination has revealed the cause of death to be a single stab wound to the chest.

A 24-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital with chest injuries. His condition is described as serious but stable. Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Mark Dickinson, of Blackpool Police, said: “First of all, my thoughts are with Joshua’s family at this incredibly tragic time.

“While we have made an arrest, we are still keen to hear from anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation.”

Tributes have been paid on Facebook to the deceased, who is also known as Josh David Whitley.

One friend said: “You’ll be missed Joshy lad. Have a beer up there for me.” Another commented: “Sleep tight, Joshy. Love you mate xxxxx.”

One person wrote: “Such a shame. Gonna miss you mate. Catch you at them pearly gates soon.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 1805 of July 27.