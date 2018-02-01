Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum and daughter duo completed a gruelling 100km charity trek across the Sahara Desert.

Fifteen-year-old Amber Jeffrey and Helen, 45, from Ellesmere Port, were inspired to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK as Amber’s great aunt has Alzheimer’s disease.

The six-day trek in Morocco was the culmination of a year of fundraising activities which raised nearly £3,500 for life-changing dementia research.

One of the pair’s biggest fundraising events was a quiz night, organised as part of the charity’s Mighty Quiz campaign. They also organised a social evening with a Paul McCartney tribute act and sold items donated by family and friends at monthly car boot sales.

Helen said: “I’m very proud of Amber not just for completing the trek but for her efforts raising the money. Being involved in this has really boosted her confidence.

“For the car boots she had to get up at 4am in the morning which is not easy for a teenager.”

She added: “The trek was very tough. We had to get up at the crack of dawn each day and had to carry all our supplies for the day.

“Each night we were camping out in the desert, there were no washing or toilet facilities. For a teenager to be happy to just crack on and not complain shows how strong a person she is.

“Although it was tough it was a great experience. The scenery is amazing. You think the desert would be just sand dunes, but it’s quite diverse. And the night sky is incredible.”

Amber chipped in: “It was a life-changing experience and I will never forget it. It benefited me in many ways and made me a stronger person.

“I will admit it was tough but to give up was never an option. I truly made myself proud and I hope my family felt the same. I’m very grateful for everyone who donated and helped me with this trek.

“Alzheimer’s Research UK is a very important charity.

"I hope I have made a difference and have inspired people to do the same because this charity is amazing and we will find a cure for dementia.”

Gillian Edwards, regional fundraising officer at the charity, said: “We can’t thank Amber and Helen enough for raising vital funds for dementia research and supporting the work we do to bring about the first life-changing dementia treatment by 2025.

“There are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK and Alzheimer’s Research UK is leading the fightback to bring an end to the fear, harm and heartbreak of dementia through world-class research projects across the UK and beyond.”

To take on a trek for Alzheimer’s Research UK go to www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/support-us/fundraise/events for more information. The charity is currently supporting dementia research projects worth over £27m in universities across the UK.