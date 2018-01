Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are severe delays on the M6 in Cheshire this morning following a multi-vehicle collision.

Commuters travelling from Chester will face delays of around an hour and a half due to a two lane closure on the southbound carriageway between J19 at Knutsford and J18 at Middlewich and Holmes Chapel.

North West Ambulance Service is at the scene and traffic is backed up to J20A.