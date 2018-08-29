Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash on the A483 near the Posthouse roundabout is causing delays heading into Chester this evening (Wednesday, August 29).

Several vehicles including a van and two cars are believed to be involved in the accident and traffic is at a standstill on the northbound carriageway.

Police and ambulance are on their way to the scene and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

There is no indication of how serious the collision is yet, or if there are any injuries.