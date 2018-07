Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two lanes are currently blocked on the M6 in Cheshire due to a multi-vehicle collision.

The incident has happened on the northbound carriageway between J18-J19 at Knutsford.

According to social media reports, a van and lorry are involved.

Traffic officers are on the scene and working with emergency services to open lanes. Highways England have warned drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.