A van and three cars have been involved in a collision on the M6 southbound in Cheshire this morning (Thursday, April 5).

There is queuing traffic and delays of around an hour due to the incident at J19 A556 at Knutsford.

Two lanes had been closed but have recently been re-opened, although it is still causing massive congestion.

Drivers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.