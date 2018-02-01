Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are looking to get married this year, how does a free wedding in paradise sound?

The makers of hit MTV show Ex on the Beach are looking to give loved up couples just that.

Better still, they will also be in with a chance of winning a luxury honeymoon on the show, which is being called Young, Hot and Tying the Knot.

The casting call reads: "Are you and your partner both gorgeous and in love? Have you recently got engaged? Or are you planning a proposal?



"We're whisking the UK and Ireland's hottest young couples to paradise for the beach break and wedding of their dreams.



"Not only could you have an incredible destination wedding but you'll also be in with the chance of winning an incredible honeymoon.

"Whizz Kid Entertainment and MTV are leaders in Reality TV. We're looking for real people, with 21st century love stories and personalities that the nation will fall head over heels for."

To apply email apply@whizzkid.tv