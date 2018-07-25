Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of 17 colleagues from Marks & Spencer Cheshire Oaks and the Marks & Spencer outlet rolled up their sleeves to create a peaceful outdoor space for Trinity Church in Ellesmere Port and the community to sit and reflect and come together.

M&S colleagues spent a day constructing a new stone edged path and with a decorative design in the middle to encourage people to stop and reflect. In addition to creating the path, the team of volunteers decorated the outdoor space with bunting and painted some trellis.

Throughout June, M&S colleagues across the nation committed more than 40,000 hours to volunteering at 685 local projects that make a difference to the communities they serve. Every project had a common goal, which is to bring people together.

The garden transformation project is one of a number of ways M&S stores in the region support Trinity Church – M&S Cheshire Oaks donates daily to The Port Grocery, a community food club run by the Trinity Church team that provides high quality, low cost produce to the local community.

Project coordinator for the Trinity Church Mission, Joanne Pemberton, said: “The creation of the Reflective Gardens will allow us to engage with the community in new ways – providing a tranquil space for locals enjoy.

“We enjoy a strong partnership with M&S, and the involvement of our partners is vital for the ongoing success of Trinity Church.”

Commercial manager for M&S Cheshire Oaks, Ed Fletcher, added: “M&S Cheshire Oaks has supported Trinity Church for over two years now, and we’re delighted to be part of the amazing work they do for the region.

“Trinity Church and The Port Grocery really are at the heart of the local community, providing an indiscriminate service for many people, and we hope the Reflective Garden can be enjoyed for years to come.”

M&S stores across the UK are connected to local initiatives by Neighbourly, the social network for social good. To get involved in the online conversation, follow @MarksandSpencer and #MarksinAction.