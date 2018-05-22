Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Labour MPs are calling for the crisis-ridden University of Chester Academies Trust (UCAT) to hand back control of its seven schools to the Department for Education.

The hard-hitting letter to university Vice Chancellor Professor Tim Wheeler comes after UCAT revealed job losses are on the agenda across all its schools in Cheshire and Staffordshire due to a £3m deficit.

It has been signed by Chester MP Chris Matheson , Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders , Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury and Stoke-on-Trent North MP Ruth Smeeth.

University Church Free School in Union Street, Chester , could lose two support staff.

Worst hit is the University Church of England Academy (UCEA) in Ellesmere Port where affected staff could include 9.63 (full time equivalent) teachers and 5.8 FTE support staff.

The MPs ‘no longer have confidence in the university’ because the situation appears to be worsening rather than improving.

For example, the Ellesmere Port academy has ‘already been in special measures for a year’ yet a recent Ofsted report found ‘leaders and managers are not taking effective action towards the removal of special measures’ and the school’s improvement plans are ‘not fit for purpose’.

The letter continues: “We therefore regret to inform you that we no longer have confidence in the university having any involvement in our schools. Whilst the university has had wider positive impacts on many of our communities, the record of repeated failure in our schools is a situation that cannot continue any longer.

“The trust’s track record does not indicate that it will be able to improve standards across the board and the recent financial reports suggest that you do not have the capacity or resources to address this in any event. We are therefore requesting that you voluntarily cede control of all schools within the trust by the end of the academic year, returning all property and assets to the department, pending the sourcing of new sponsors.

“We are sorry to have to write in such terms but the children in our constituencies deserve a better standard of education than you are able to deliver.”