An MP dropped into a food bank to see some of the work volunteers are doing to support those in need.

Mike Amesbury (Lab, Weaver Vale) visited Runcorn and District Foodbank’s new Frodsham distribution centre on Ship Street where he spoke to staff about the work they do and the pressures involved.

The volunteers are said to have revealed that demand has increased, citing long waits for Universal Credit payments and low wages as the main reasons for the upsurge.

Mr Amesbury also met a health visitor who was visiting the food bank to pick up a parcel on behalf of a family she was supporting.

The family had fallen on hard times due to the fact the wife was on maternity leave and her husband had had his hours cut.

The health visitor revealed that despite having never set foot inside a food bank until 14 months ago she now attends between two and three times a week on behalf of families in need.

The MP said: “It was humbling to see the efforts of volunteers who give up their time to help people in our community who are in need.

“But I also think it’s a genuine disgrace that food banks are needed in the first place when you consider that this is the sixth largest economy in the world.

“This Government has presided over huge welfare cuts and stagnating wages and the results are plain to see.

“Genuine success will be the day when food banks are no longer needed and I will continue to pressure the government on this issue.”

Colin Keiley, food bank manager, added: “We’re really grateful for all the support from the public in Frodsham, Helsby, Tesco, Sainsbury and Morrison’s for all the food donations and support of the food bank, the volunteers and support from Churches Together in Frodsham.

“We thank Mike for attending and his interest in the issues of clients attending the food bank.”

The food bank’s list of current requirements can be found at: www.runcorndistrict.foodbank.org.uk