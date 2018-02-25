Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab) has hosted the launch of a new social mobility charity.

The campaigning MP is chairman of the all party parliamentary group on social mobility at Westminster.

He says he was ‘delighted’ to be able to introduce a newly registered charity, ‘The Social Mobility Business Partnership’ described as ‘a unique and award-winning social mobility programme’.

The initiative brings together professional bodies, social mobility experts and existing profession-led movements as well as commercial businesses, law and accountancy firms and sports clubs.

The intention of the charity is to promote social mobility in business with a particular focus on the legal and accountancy professions.

The scheme runs in different regions throughout the UK to deliver week-long, work insight and skills programme for Year 12 students.

Mr Madders, previously an employment lawyer, said: “I was delighted to host the launch of this great new charity in Parliament. We need to ensure that young people’s life chances are not limited by circumstance and bright students from disadvantaged backgrounds have the same opportunities as their more affluent peers.

“Entering into a profession or business seems like a huge mountain to climb when you have no network or understanding of what is required.

“The partnership aims to provide bright students from poor backgrounds with a fighting chance of success by providing them with confidence and social capital through exposure to the business world as it is now and support through their career journey.”

He concluded: “I applaud the charity’s aims and wish it every success.”