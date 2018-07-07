Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Out with the old and in with the new as Firejacks takes the place of American eatery Coast to Coast at Chester’s Dining Quarter.

The Restaurant Group has rebranded its Pepper Street venue which relaunched as Firejacks on Wednesday (July 4).

Firejacks says it offers quality flame-grilled steaks, burgers, ribs and skewers – as well as nachos and ‘firestarters’.

It already has a branch in Northampton which was used as a pilot site to determine the potential for other conversions of Coast to Coast sites across the UK after the company suffered poor sales performance.

Meanwhile, the empty unit next door, previously occupied by the Tex-Mex Chimichanga restaurant, could be reopening as an Indian street food kitchen in the next few months.

The Cat’s Pyjamas wants to open its fourth UK branch.

Operations manager James Moore told The Chronicle: “We have just secured the empty Chimichanga site and are so excited to be bringing The Cat’s Pyjamas to Chester.

“We are in the legal process at the moment but are hoping to open in the next 3-4 months.”

Plans to establish phase two of the Chester’s Dining Quarter on the opposite side of the road fell flat after only one potential occupier expressed interest. Now plans have been approved to create a 94-bed Premier Inn hotel within the empty space at Chester’s Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

However, the single eatery – Caribbean restaurant Turtle Bay – will still be accommodated alongside the hotel, which will also feature its own separate bar and restaurant.