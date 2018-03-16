Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorway pile-up involving eight vehicles is causing massive tailbacks on the M56 heading towards Chester this evening (Friday, March 16).

The collision happened earlier this afternoon on the M56 westbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J14 A5117 ( Hapsford ).

It has led to congestion as far back as J9 M6 ( Lymm Interchange). Lane three was closed earlier but Highways England says all lanes are now reopen and 'delays should start to ease'.

North West Motorway Police confirmed the accident involved eight vehicles and 'a couple of casualties with injuries' but these were 'not life threatening'.