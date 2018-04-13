Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is queueing traffic on the Chester-bound carriageway of the M56 following a five-vehicle pile-up during the evening rush-hour (Friday, April 13).

All vehicles involved in the collision, which happened between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J15 (M53 intersection), have now been moved to the hard shoulder with all lanes re-opened.

The accident was reported about 5pm. It is understood to have happened when traffic was slow-moving. There are not believed to be any injuries.

Traffic sensors are now showing heavy congestion in both directions on the same stretch.

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “Taking a report of a 5 Vehicle RTC on the M56 between junction 12 to 14 West bound. Lanes are blocked. #MS34 #MS24 Cheshire Traffic officers are making to the scene along with Highways England. Matrix has been set in the area.”

But the unit later posted to say all vehicles had been moved to the hard shoulder ‘to keep you moving’ while patrols on scene assisted the drivers involved.