A frantic search sparked by reports of a body by the M56 led police to a man claiming to be a druid doing yoga in a nearby field.

North West Motorway Police tweeted just after 4.30pm today (Tuesday) about the unusual incident involving the druid which happened near Daresbury.

A police spokesperson said: "Had a report of a body at side of M56 near jct 11, numerous patrols have been searching high and low, after extensive searching, male has been located, He is safe and well, he states he is a druid and was doing yoga in a field, @PoliceRuncorn #nojoke ."

Regular users of this motorway will tell you usual incidents on the M56 normally lead to deep frowns all round but this one has triggered widespread amusement on social media.

Purple Elsie on Twitter asked rhetorically: "In January?!!"

Lee Skill, who works for Motorway Rescue and Recovery, tweeted in response: "Are u still laughing from typing that?"

Martyn Thornber posted: "You couldn't make it up..."

John Dunn asked: "Is there a full moon this afternoon?"

Garry Maddocks was at one with the yoga theme when he tweeted simply 'Ommm' in reference to Om which is a mantra or vibration traditionally chanted at the beginning and end of yoga sessions.

But 'Socialist Reporter' took a more serious tone with the police, asking on Twitter: "Is it the police's job to mock a person's beliefs?"