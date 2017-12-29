Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are warning drivers to take extra this morning (Friday, December 29) due to black ice and slushy conditions as well as flooding in some areas.

North West Motorway Police and Cheshire police have issued advice to anyone travelling on the road network because of the treacherous conditions.

There was a Met Office ice warning in place overnight.

The motorway unit tweeted: “Weather conditions have changed which means your driving should also change. Slow down. Keep your distance. Let’s make sure we #arrivealive.”

And motorway police warned about flooding on the hard shoulder encroaching into lane 1 on the M56 westbound at Stretton, heading towards Chester.

Cheshire police said the weather had improved slightly but it was ‘still icy with black ice’ so warned drivers to take extra care and go slowly. “Gritters are out across the county already,” said the force.

Arriva Bus Wales said there was also disruption to routes serving Chester .

The firm tweeted: "Due to heavy snow falling in North Wales and Chester the number 4 and X4 between Chester and Mold is severely disrupted and will be staying on main roads only."

The Met Office forecast for the North West during the day states: “Heavy rain, sleet and snow for many this morning, with a risk of significant accumulations over higher ground. There will be some drier and brighter spells later, but further outbreaks of rain and hill snow are possible too. Maximum temperature 7 °C.”

Concerning tonight, the forecast states: “Outbreaks of rain will continue for many through the evening with a few clear spells, but skies will cloud over through the early hours, with rain likely into the morning. Minimum temperature -5 °C.”