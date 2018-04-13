Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists coming into Chester on the A41 Whitchurch Road are facing delays in the Christleton area due to temporary traffic lights.

Traffic sensors are showing considerable tailbacks on Friday afternoon (April 13).

Travel website Inrix reports: “Queueing traffic and delays on A41 Whitchurch Road in both directions at Toll Bar Road, congestion to A41 Whitchurch Road / Caldy Valley Road / A5115 Whitchurch Road (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout) and to Saighton Lane. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.”

Warren McLennay posted on the Chronicle Chester and Cheshire Traffic & Travel News Facebook page: ” A41 northbound utterly grid-locked at Waverton/ Rowton /Christleton. Taken 40 minutes to get from Waverton to Cheshire Cat. Avoid!!”