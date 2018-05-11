The video will start in 8 Cancel

The driver of a black Nissan GTR sports car has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in Ellesmere Port while over the drink-drive limit.

Police were called about 3.15pm on Thursday (May 10) after 'numerous' reports relating to the way a car was being driven around the town.

Cheshire police spokesman Neil Bellis said: "Officers arrested a 34-year-old local man a short time later on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed limit and common assault.

"He is currently helping police with their inquiries."

The car is believed to have been in collision with vehicles in Overpool Road before setting on fire as it continued to be driven despite one of its wheels having come off.

The Nissan was later recovered by a tow truck from a pathway near Whetstone Hey allotments. Pictures showed it partially burnt-out with smashed windows.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 60206, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.