Two lanes are currently closed on the M6 where it meets its junction for the M56 following a collision between a car and a motorhome.

The incident has happened between junctions 19 for Knutsford and 20 for the M56 (Lymm interchange).

Traffic website Inrix reports that lanes one and two (of three) are closed to allow police to deal with the scene.

Slow traffic is building in the area, both approaching and passing the scene.