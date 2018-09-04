Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorbike and a car have been involved in a collision at Stanney Woods Avenue in Ellesmere Port.

One fire engine attended the scene of the accident, which took place at 3.44pm this afternoon (Tuesday, September 4) opposite Blue Planet Aquarium.

The Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service team arrived at the scene and provided basic first aid to the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist did not require hospital treatment.

