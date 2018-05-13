Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will play host to one of the most spectacular circus displays in the world when the Moscow State Circus returns.

The world’s most famous circus will bring its latest production Gostinitsa - a show that promises to have all the spectacle and nerve-tingling, edge of your seat thrills for the whole family.

The Moscow State Circus has been planning this event for the last two years and the artists have been in training ready for this world-beating performance.

Award winning clowns Chervotkins Duo will guide the audience through the show which features acts like the Didyk Troupe acrobats on Europe’s only double Russian swings.

The Alikhanov Troupe perform on two ten-metre poles balanced on one shoulder of a man with not one, but three girls climbing and spinning to the very top of the same pole and then five people walking the high wire.

Unicyclists the Gorodetskiys Duo, Eugeniy Hochrova Foot Juggling and the sensational trapeze artists the Peruskins Duo and Anna Rastsova also feature.

The Moscow State Circus comes to Chester Racecourse on Wednesday, May 30 at 7pm, Thursday, May 31 and Friday, June 1 at 3pm and 7.45pm, Saturday, June 2 at 3pm and 6pm, and Sunday, June 3 at 2pm and 5pm.

Tickets are available from the Big Top box office on 020 3375 3970 or from www.ticketmaster.co.uk .