All Morrisons stores across the UK will have a weekly 'Quieter Hour' for customers who struggle with the loud noises associated with supermarket shopping.

Each Saturday from 9am-10am, the supermarket will dim the lights and switch off music to make life easier for customers who prefer a more serene shopping experience.

The new initiative, which will include the Chester, Saltney, Frodsham and Ellesmere Port branches, is in partnership with the National Autistic Society who say that many autistic people or parents of autistic children can find shopping in a supermarket an anxious experience.

Spokesperson Daniel Cadey said: "Around 700,000 people are on the autism spectrum in the UK. This means they see, hear and feel the world differently to other people, often in a more intense way.

"Morrisons ‘Quieter Hour’ is a step in the right direction for autistic people who find supermarket shopping a real struggle."

During Quieter Hours, all Morrisons stores will: