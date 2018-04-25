Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In Cheshire we have a wealth of independent food and beverage producers selling quality products like cheese, eggs, beer, gin and even pickled onions.

But how often do these hardworking artisans get the chance to put their goodies centre stage on the shelves of a supermarket giant?

The answer is probably rarely or never.

Now there are more reasons to shop at Morrisons as the supermarket responds to customer demand by giving local food makers the opportunity to showcase their wares from under its influential roof.

Morrisons is piloting the idea at some stores including its Liverpool Road outlet in Upton , Chester , as it strives to stand out in a competitive marketplace.

To help decide which suppliers win the golden ticket, Morrisons held an X-Factor style competition at Lache Community Centre where producers were introduced to wannabe customers for a chat but also to share samples of their wares. Guests were invited to rate the offer on a score card.

Henry Cooke, a partner in Clotton Hall Dairy at Tarporley , said of the Morrisons initiative: “It’s great. I’m a very young company. I wasn’t going to touch supermarkets for quite a while but when they came to me and offered me the chance to take part in the local scheme I was very attracted by it. We started off with local shops but this was an opportunity we didn’t want to miss. Hopefully we will get something out of this.”

Explaining the product, he continued: “We’ve called it Cheshire clotted cream because there’s not really anyone around the Cheshire area that makes clotted cream. It’s more usually associated with the south west – Cornwall and Devon. We want to cut the food miles out, support our own farm, push local produce and people seem to be loving the final product.

“It’s taken a lot of work to get it where it is now. I think it’s starting to pay off.”

Brigid Killen, otherwise known as Mrs Picklepot of Ellesmere Port , sells a range of pickles, piccalillis and chutneys with an appeal that combines nostalgia for homemade recipes and a modern twist.

She said: “I’ve got a range of pickled onions and nine flavours. I’d been doing food festivals and markets before then. I had a stall at the butchers’ market at Wrexham. But I upscaled last year. In that year I’ve been taken on by some big wholesalers so just moving into the retail market now.”

“There aren’t any other flavoured pickled onions. I’ve got the classic and the traditional pickled onion, balsamic and the shallots and then I’ve got a range of another six flavours. I’ve got hot ones and then with honey, garlic, sherry, cider vinegar so it’s elevating the humble pickled onion! And it fits with current trends – it’s vegetarian, vegan, carb-free, low fat.”

Talking about the Morrisons pilot, she commented: “It’s really exciting and they are very understanding of the small producer, a small business. Normally you wouldn’t get through on the telephone to a buyer. You are small and they don’t know who you are. So this event is brilliant, plus you’re getting instant feedback because they’ve invited guests – honest feedback which helps the buyer.”

Mark Stanley is part-owner of Mollington-based Cheshire Distilleries which makes premium gin under the brands of Arrowsmiths and Cheshire Grins.

He said: “I think it’s really good. I think it’s excellent that Morrisons are looking to support local producers and hopefully we’ve done enough to be considered.

“Arrowsmiths is more of a product we’ve got in mind for volume because it’s a lower price point. Grins, the price point means it’s more of a considered purchase but both would sit well on the shelf. But in terms of volume, Arrowsmiths, with rhubarb-flavoured gin being so popular at the moment, it would really be a good seller."

Julian Bailey is public relations director at Morrisons.

He said: “The reason for doing it is that it is something that customers appreciate. They go into a lot of supermarkets. They might see a lot of the same brands – Mars, Nestle – but if we can provide something that is just from down the road they think, it’s supporting local businesses, it’s fewer food miles, it’s something that might be fresher because it’s come from down the road rather than across the country.

“It provides something that’s a little bit different to our stores.”