Morrisons aims to improve access in and out of its Chester store.

The supermarket chain will be revamping the Liverpool Road outlet later this year as part of its 'Fresh Look' programme to refurbish all stores by the end of 2019.

Linked with these changes is an ambition to improve traffic flow in and out of the store, especially on the exit route to reduce delays for customers.

Morrisons has submitted a planning application that would remove the mini-roundabout by the petrol station to ‘improve the traffic flow in both directions’ on the access road, which also serves Bache Railway Station.

But the key feature is to extend the two-lane outbound section on the approach to the Liverpool Road roundabout by widening the access road.

The adjacent footpath would be realigned and with a new footway created alongside the petrol station frontage on the other side of the access road.

Cheshire West and Chester Council highways department has expressed concerns about queues from the petrol station backing up on to the access road because motorists are not pulling fully forward on to the forecourt as they wait to see which pumps are free.

Morrisons hopes new forecourt markings may help. The council remains unconvinced but doesn’t believe the changes will make the situation worse either.

A supporting document concludes: “The proposed access works will reduce queues and delays for Morrisons customers and station users leaving the site and improve the access arrangements for both drivers and pedestrians.

“The access proposals will assist in enhancing the appeal and viability of the store and complement the planned ‘Fresh Look’ store refurbishment.”

The Fresh Look programme is designed to help Morrisons keep pace with fierce rivals like Aldi who now have planning permission to open a new store in nearby Parkgate Road in addition to existing outlets in Boughton and Bumpers Lane.