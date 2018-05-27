Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Morrisons supermarket at the Bache in Chester is undergoing a huge makeover rumoured to be costing £5m.

The Liverpool Road outlet is being revamped as part of the chain’s ‘Fresh Look’ programme which aims to refurbish all stores by the end of 2019.

Among the changes customers will see is a new entrance moved to the corner of the building featuring an impressive glazed lobby incorporating an all-year round garden centre.

Plans show a larger pharmacy relocated to the front of the store along with an enlarged Timpsons dry cleaners. The Market Street area will get a complete makeover with a new look butcher’s and the opportunity to choose your own toppings on fresh pizzas, an expanded clothing and homeware range plus more seats in the café.

There will be a dedicated ‘Free from’ range in one place with gluten-free, wheat-free and milk-free produce. And local suppliers will get the opportunity to display their goods on the shelves following a recent event at Lache Community Centre where businesses were invited to compete for precious places by showcasing their wares to the public.

Fixtures and fittings, which date from when the store was operated by Safeway, will be replaced with new larger capacity shelving plus brand new fridges and freezers. Electrical equipment will be more energy efficient with eco-friendly LED lighting.

Also being refreshed is the petrol station at the front of the store.

Linked with these changes, which are due for completion by the end of October, is an ambition to improve traffic flow in and out of the store, especially on the exit route to reduce delays for customers.

Morrisons has submitted a planning application that will remove the mini-roundabout by the petrol station to ‘improve the traffic flow in both directions’ on the access road, which also serves Bache Railway Station.

But the key feature will be the extension of the two-lane outbound section on the approach to the Liverpool Road roundabout by widening the access road.

The Fresh Look programme is designed to help Morrisons keep pace with fierce rivals like Aldi who now have planning permission to open a new store in nearby Parkgate Road in addition to existing outlets in Boughton and Bumpers Lane.

However, the changes are not in direct response to the Aldi plan having been in the pipeline for two years.