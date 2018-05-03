Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The former Lord Binning pub in Kelsall re-opens as The Morris Dancer today, following months of transformation work.

Just over a year after the Lord Binning closed its doors after six years in business, Kelsall villagers are finally getting their pub back as Brunning and Price open The Morris Dancer to the public at 5pm today (Thursday, May 3).

The company have high hopes for the dog-friendly new pub, which reverts back to the name it was known as from 1980-2011, after its licensee at the time Brian 'Rusty' Williams who brought the annual Chester Folk Festival to Kelsall.

New manager Ryan Martinez who comes to The Morris Dancer from The Architect in Chester said: ‘’We have really enjoying creating our menu, finding some great new local suppliers and forming relationships.

"I love the idea of running beer festivals and evenings where customers can meet local brewers to find out more about their beers and taste what’s on offer locally. We are fortunate to have a wealth of brewers in the area to choose from and I would love to hear from our customers about what they would like us to stock.

"The pub has a great bar at its heart and I hope that it will be a hub of local life," he added.

The Morris Dancer opens to the public today at 5pm