Mornflake has been a major employer in the South Cheshire community for decades and its archives are full of images giving a fascinating glimpse of yesteryear.

Take this 1956 picture of employees enjoying the company’s summer sports day, always a highlight on the social calendar for staff from the Gresty Road site.

Female employees, dressed in their 50s flared frocks, are seen in fits of giggles as they support strong-armed men to the finish line in one of the fun races of the day.

Sack races, egg and spoon and even ‘the girl with the prettiest ankles’ were contests which raised a smile and bonded friendships in and out of the workplace.

Mornflake managing director John Lea was a schoolboy when this picture was taken and remembers the excitement sports day would trigger each summer.

Good humoured sporting rivalry created treasured memories for employees at the oldest business in Crewe.

Since opening in 1939, the family-run mill has played an important role in feeding the nation and today its nutritious oat products are firm favourites in Britain and around the world.

Yet the Mornflake story is even older - stretching back to 1675 when William Lea began milling oats at Swettenham Mill.

Its heritage and global reputation as millers of excellence is celebrated as part of a rebranding exercise heralding ‘Crewe – Home to the Mighty Oat.’

The company has won a plethora of coveted busi­ness awards over the years, notably Export of the Year at the South Cheshire Chamber Business Awards, the International Grand Medaille D’Or and Chronicle’s Pride of Crewe award as an international ambassador for the town. All this in addition to the Queens Award for export.

It is proud to sponsor of the Nantwich Food Festival, Nantwich Show, Crewe Alexandra Football Club, Crewe Male Voice Choir, Clonter Opera, Crewe Alex Soccer School to name just a few.

