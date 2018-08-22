Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mornflake will serve up a host of gastronomic delights as it throws its weight behind the country’s biggest celebrations of all things food.

The breakfast giant is the main sponsor of Nantwich Food Festival taking place August 31 to September 2 when more than 40,000 visitors are expected.

Mornflake’s huge Food Court on the Bowling Green car-park will be filled with delicacies from around the world and sited around the town centre will be more than 200 exhibitors.

An orange branded archway will lead to the marquee where situated at the entrance will be Mornflake’s stand showcasing its Crewe-milled porridge, granola and muesli products.

It’s the company’s 11th year behind the event which remains one of the largest ‘free to enter’ festivals in Europe, helping to showcase Nantwich history and its independent shops.

The company, which exports products to more than 60 different countries, was founded in Cheshire in 1675.

Marketing manager Richard Jones said: “The festival is a fantastic marketing exercise for Nantwich, supporting the local economy by drawing visitors at a time when things normally quieten down for tourism.

“Every year Mornflake supports that effort by sponsoring the festival and helping to turn the town into a foodie heaven with lots of attractions for visitors of all ages.

“We have a long history in Cheshire and are very proud of our roots.

“The festival also allows us to meet the local people who have enjoyed our products for decades and champion that most versatile and healthy of products – oats!

“This year the festival also marks the introduction of a newly-packaged and improved range of Extra Crispy Mueslis which are lightly toasted to keep them crispy when milk is added. Local consumers will be among the first to try these.”

Foodies can enjoy a new-look festival this year with Nantwich Civic Hall as the venue for celebrity cookery demonstrations by Ready, Steady Cook star Paul Rankin, former Corrie actor Sean Wilson and Great British Bake Off winner Sophie Faldo.

Oatis, Mornflake’s vintage van and the star of many events up and down the country, will be outside the Civic for oat flapjacks, porridges and teas and coffees.

The event is also specially selected to host Delicious magazine’s prestigious regional food awards with a ceremony on Love Lane car-park.

Festival chairman Christine Farrall paid tribute to the company saying: “Mornflake plays an important role in the Nantwich Food Festival.

“It is an example of how a successful local family-run food business can help to promote our volunteer-led event with generous sponsorship.

“The Mornflake stand, with its eye-catching colourful displays, is always a draw to the thousands of visitors throughout the weekend.

“The company’s support of the festival over many years has without doubt contributed to its growth and success.”

Festival director John Coulter added: “Costs of staging the event rise every year but Mornflake has remained loyal.

“It’s a main sponsor and a great friend of this important local event which does so much to showcase Nantwich as a destination town.

“The fact we have Mornflake onboard as a big-name sponsor also helps us attract further support from the local business community and for that we are very grateful.”

For more information on Mornflake products visit www.mornflake.com

For more on the festival visit www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk.