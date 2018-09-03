Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A union claims passengers using Liverpool John Lennon Airport face ‘more travel disruption’ after four new strike dates were announced affecting ground staff.

About 80 GMB members staged a 36-hour walk out over pay during the August bank holiday.

Now four more strike dates have been revealed in September with at least eight more planned for the following month.

But UK Aviation News reports no flights were affected during the last industrial action.

And a Liverpool John Lennon Airport spokesperson said it would ‘continue to be business as usual’.

The strike involves workers from aviation rescue and firefighting services, the control room, engineering and driver operations and airport bird control. GMB says members won’t accept the company’s latest below inflation pay offer of just 2.2% with a £150 lump but is asking for a 3.6% rise.

GMB organiser Eddie Parker said: “It’s not surprising GMB members rejected Liverpool Airport Ltd’s new pay offer – because to accept it would mean a real terms pay cut for them

“The company really don’t seem willing to compromise – increasing their offer by just 0.2%.

“Meanwhile we dropped our expectations by .6% to try an avoid industrial action.

“We have informed the company strike action will not be suspended unless a 3.6% increase is offered.

“Despite this attitude, GMB is more than willing to get round the table and try and reach a deal which will stop industrial action – and avoid any more disruption for travellers.”

Strike action is due to take place on the following days: September 13, 07.00 until 19.00; September 19, 07.00 until 19.00; September 24, 07.00 until 19.00 and September 26, 07.00 until 19.00. Dates for October are to be confirmed.