Cheshire Police have recovered more nitrous oxide capsules in Ellesmere Port which can prove ‘very dangerous’ if inhaled.

The capsules have several legitimate uses such as in whipped cream machines but are sometimes taken by young people to get ‘high’ even though the gas inside can cause death.

Cheshire Police today (Thursday, July 12) tweeted a photo of capsules found in the Seacombe Park area of the town after a PCSO and a community safety warden were on patrol following reports of anti-social behaviour.

This follows a discovery of capsules in Drummond Avenue, Great Sutton , at the back of the shops, in May – some were full while others were used.

At the time police said the gas inside could prove 'very dangerous' if inhaled.

FRANK, the friendly, confidential drug advice service, advises people to steer clear of nitrous oxide.

The website states: “Nitrous oxide is a gas with several legitimate uses, but when inhaled it can make people feel euphoric and relaxed. This happy feeling has led to it being nicknamed ‘laughing gas’. Some people also experience hallucinations. However, there is a risk of death as a lack of oxygen can occur when using nitrous oxide. This risk is likely to be greater if the gas is consumed in an enclosed space or if a substantial amount is rapidly used.”

There are three main legitimate uses of nitrous oxide:

■ To numb pain during medical procedures such as dental work.

■ In engines to increase their power output.

■ In catering, in whipped cream aerosol cans to prevent the cream going ‘bad’ and in food packaging to prevent the food from rotting.