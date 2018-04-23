Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's continuing gloomy news from the high street as more businesses close in Chester city centre with Northgate Street badly hit.

Homeware outlet ARBOL house in Northgate Street is the latest store to announce closure plans although customers need not worry as the products will be available online.

ARBOL house is actually looking forward to a rosy future online although internet shopping has not been so kind to everyone.

And it's not good news for Northgate Street with other recent casualties including Rococo Chocolates, Mountford’s newsagents, Moss Electronics and the Ginger deli-wine bar.

Bartek Ostojski, owner of ARBOL house, said: “After trading from the high street for five-plus years we decided to go online only. Our online business became too complicated and too big to operate from 124 Northgate Street, so we decided to move to a professional warehouse just outside Chester.

“Being on the high street was great for us, we built the brand and became a shopping destination for many people, we also made many friends. Now it is time to move on.

“Our shop will stay open till the end of April. Our online customers can still choose to have their orders collected from our warehouse. Having extra storage facility and better logistical access, we will be expanding our ranges and growing our business even further. So, it is all exciting news!”

Meanwhile, discount CD, DVD, blu-ray and computer games chain That’s Entertainment is closing in The Forum Shopping Centre following a restructure across the group. The store is holding a closing down sale with up to 75% off all stock.

Ladies’ clothing and accessories store East, in Bridge Street, will shut this Friday (April 27) after the parent company went into administration for the second time in under three years. The closure will result in seven job losses.

Nearby, the 248-year-old Lowe & Son jewellers will be shutting its doors when all the stock is sold.

Toys R Us will tomorrow (Tuesday, April 24) shut at Chester Retail Park while the nearby Maplin electronics store is also holding a closing down sale.

■ March 2018 footfall figures for Chester city centre , generated by electronic counters, show footfall for the year to date is 3.6% down on the previous year. The number of visitors counted for month commencing 25 February 2018 was 1,848,694.

The busiest day in the month was Saturday, March 24, with 84,585 visitors. Peak hour of the month was 2pm on Saturday with a footfall of 10,016.