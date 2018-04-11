Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of adults and children using West Cheshire Foodbank has gone up by almost 10% over a three-year period.

In 2013/14 there were 4,935 recipients which had risen to 5,409 by 2015/16.

This increase in poverty both locally and across the UK prompted Cheshire West and Chester Council to set up West Cheshire Poverty Truth Commission more than a year ago.

The aim is for those experiencing poverty at the sharp-end to help shape the way the borough’s leaders make decisions affecting support services.

However, the council – which continues to face massive government cuts – is not beyond criticism having been forced to take tough decisions that will hit those on low incomes.

For example, it has come under fire for an almost 5% rise in council tax, cuts to services such as children’s centres and some council-owned companies like Edsential do not pay the Living Wage.

Nevertheless, supporters of West Cheshire Poverty Truth Commission recently came together to celebrate the commission’s achievements at an event hosted by Chester Racecourse. Another is planned over the summer.

Dedicated residents supporting the commission, now called ‘community inspirers’, have worked alongside civic and business leaders to highlight their own experiences and struggles. The groups have met regularly with clear action plans in place, looking at processes, problems with systems and potential solutions.

The West Cheshire Poverty Truth commission has been successful in raising the profile of poverty, having been invited to the House of Commons to share their experiences with MPs on the impact of welfare reform, including benefit sanctions, universal credit and PIP assessments.

Media coverage of the commission has highlighted the growing concern of poverty in the UK, with community inspirers appearing on the Sunday Politics Show, BBC News and Dee 106.

Ali, a community inspirer from Frodsham , said “I have really enjoyed being part of the commission and giving a voice to others. It has been an amazing experience. We came together as different people to create a better life for all people and I believe our voices are being heard to make change happen.”

Henry Terefenko, director of operations at ForHousing which manages 5,500 homes in Ellesmere Port and Neston in partnership with landlord CWAC, is co-chair of the benefit system sub-group at the commission.

He said: “Working with the commission has been a great experience for me and has made me look at systems and processes differently within ForHousing. I have also seen the community inspirers grow and develop as individuals, feel empowered and grow in confidence.”

Councillor Nicole Meardon , cabinet member for children and families, said: “I am so proud of the achievements of the community inspirers. They have had a considerably successful year, not just on their own personal development but having their voices heard by MPs on a national level at the House of Commons.

“We have listened to residents at the heart of poverty, understanding not just the physical, but mental and psychological impact poverty can have on our residents.

“These community inspirers are influencing changes in current systems and processes, tackling poverty and inequality and helping to improve the lives of our residents.”

The commission has opened up new opportunities to the community inspirers, with a few securing permanent jobs and voluntary work. Their contribution has helped improve housing benefit letters and helped develop a more reader-friendly Local Offer website.

And the commission is encouraging organisations to sign this commitment ‘I pledge to treat you how you want to be treated’ with an emphasis on a two-way relationship between employers and employees/customers with implied honesty, openness and respect.

The pledge aims to have a positive impact on the mental health of people in vulnerable situations. For more information on the pledge, visit: www. cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/povertytruth.

If you have experienced poverty and are interested in getting involved in the work of the commission, e-mail: WestCheshire.PovertyTruth@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk