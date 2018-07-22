Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 500 people who are homeless or at risk of losing their home are being supported across Cheshire West by the council’s new service.

Forfutures began running Cheshire West and Chester ’s homeless support service on April 1, 2018, replacing the four existing contracts.

It supports people sleeping rough, at risk of becoming homeless or without secure accommodation.

A spokesperson said: “On a daily basis Forfutures is now supporting over 500 people that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, providing a wide range of support from mediation to help them stay in their current home or to find an appropriate alternative.”

Through the outreach team, Forfutures is also working in partnership with local agencies, including Outside In, to identify people sleeping rough and engage with them to provide the right level of support. This includes working with the charity Share to use its ShareShop in Northgate Street as a base from which to try to build up relationships with people on the streets.

As part of the service, Forfutures makes travel arrangements for anyone that needs it to access emergency accommodation, provided through 12 emergency beds at Howley House in Blacon .

The outreach team is also working alongside other voluntary agencies in the city attending drop-in services at CATH Day Centre, City Mission, Campbell Hall and Share Shop.

Forfutures is delivering advice and guidance across West Cheshire to people at risk of becoming homeless or who may need support to sustain their tenancy. Some of these services are provided from advice and information hubs on a drop-in basis at hubs in Chester , Northwich , Ellesmere Port and Winsford .

However, the permanent hub for Chester – due to open at St John Street in April – is still not in place but is now due to launch later in July. In the meantime, a hub is currently being run from Watergate Street.

In addition there are two drop-in session in the Chester area:

■ Monday afternoons: 1pm -4pm at Wesley Church Centre, St John Street, CH1 1DA

■ Friday afternoons: noon-2.30pm at Hawthorn House, Hawthorn Road, Lache CH4 8HX