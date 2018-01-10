Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The year 2018 has not started well for more than 230 drivers arrested for drink or drug driving during a Cheshire-wide police operation over the festive period.

Throughout December a total of 148 people were arrested for drink driving, with a further 86 arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of illegal drugs. All of those 234 people arrested are now likely to face driving bans and large fines.

The statistics reveal that in Chester 17 drivers were arrested for drink driving and nine for drug driving. While in Ellesmere Port, eight drivers were arrested for drink driving and seven for drug driving.

Superintendent Paul Beauchamp, Cheshire police’s taskforce lead, said: “Year after year we hear about people who think they are safe to drive because they don’t ‘feel’ affected by the alcohol or drugs they’ve consumed. Despite there being 34 fewer arrests than last year it is still astonishing to see how many people continue to believe it is acceptable to drive under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs.

“Driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs is extremely dangerous; it affects your reaction time, making it harder for you to judge your speed, judge your distance between you and other vehicles and notice potential hazards. All of this means that you are more likely to be involved in a collision.

“All of those arrested as part of this operation will now have to face the consequences of their actions, which will have a significant impact on both their personal and professional lives.”

All roads policing officers across Cheshire are equipped with both alcohol testing kits and drugs wipes, which can instantly detect whether a driver is under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs while behind the wheel.

Superintendent Beauchamp added: “The consequences of drink and drug driving can be devastating, not only for the driver of the vehicle but their families and innocent members of the public. We are committed to reducing the number of alcohol and drug related deaths on our roads, and my officers will use all of the tools available to them to help us achieve our goal.

“I also want to reassure residents that although this operation has concluded, it is an issue that we continue to target seven days a week, 365 days a year. The message is clear, if you drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs in Cheshire, you will be caught.”