Two teenage sisters who have gone missing from home could be in Chester, say police.

Police are appealing for help to find 17-year-old Cerys and 18-year-old Cara Thomas from Caernarfon.

The siblings were last seen on Thursday, December 28, our sister site The Daily Post reports.

Police believe that they are together and could be in the Chester area.

Anyone who has seen Cerys or Cara should call North Wales Police quoting reference numbers 19591 and 19592.