Police searching for a missing man who was well known in Ellesmere Port have found a body.

David Wilcox, 26, was reported missing from his home in Llandudno Junction on January 4 and police had launched a full scale operation to find him.

But North Wales Police confirmed this week that a body discovered in Holyhead has been identified as Mr Wilcox and the man's family had been informed.

A spokesperson said: “Police searching for David Wilcox from Llandudno Junction have sadly confirmed that the body of a man found in Holyhead is that of Mr Wilcox. His family have been informed.”