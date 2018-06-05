Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing man has been found ‘safe and well’ in the Malpas area.

Police issued an appeal after concerns for the well-being of Michael Clarkson, 43, from Shotton in Flintshire.

He had last been seen at a family barbecue on Tilston Road, Malpas , on Sunday, June 3.

His disappearance was said to be ‘completely out of character’ prompting a number of police searches in the local area including air support.

Thankfully Cheshire police say Mr Clarkson has been found. He was taken to hospital for check-ups as a precaution.