A 42-year-old man reported missing in Ellesmere Port has been found safe and well.

Police were appealing for information about the whereabouts of William Hope, from Great Sutton , after he was last seen on Wednesday, April 18.

Inspector Mike Skillen, of Cheshire police , said officers were ‘increasingly concerned for his wellbeing’.

But today (Monday, April 23) police confirmed he had turned up.

Police spokeswoman Rachel Hayes said: “He has been found safe and well.”