Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newly-crowned Miss Cheshire Brittany Feeney is proving hot stuff when it comes to promoting events and businesses in the county.

Her latest photo-shoot saw her flagging up a chilli-eating contest at this weekend’s Foodies Festival at Tatton Park.

The 19-year-old performing arts student from Little Sutton carried off the Miss Cheshire Great Britain title at Forest Hills Hotel in Frodsham three weeks ago.

She said: “Life’s been a complete whirlwind since then but I’ve loved every minute. I’ve promoted a new make-up range and a bar in Manchester. This weekend I’m at the launch of a new cocktail bar in Liverpool.

“When I got the call for a photo-shoot with the Foodies Festival, I thought ‘why not?’ sounds like fun!”

Brittany turned heads as she posed in Nantwich town centre ‘eating’ chilli peppers.

People stopped to say hello and ask organisers about the festival.

The three day event, taking place Friday to Sunday, includes cookery demonstrations by celebrity chefs, food and drink masterclasses and whacky attractions cream pie throwing and chilli eating contests.

During her reign Brittany, who will represent Cheshire at Miss Great Britain in September, aims to raise awareness and funds for national charity Global’s Make Some Noise which supports poorly and disadvantaged children.

But this weekend she’s letting her hair down at the festival.

She added: “There’s lots going on - and I love my food especially spicy - but probably won’t be brave enough for chilli-eating. Cream pie throwing perhaps!”

The Foodies Festival runs from 11am to 9pm on Friday, 10am to 9pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday offering a feast of entertainment.

Festival director Sue Hitchen said: “Brittany is a credit to her family and the county as a whole. We’ll definitely be rooting for her in September.”

For more information and tickets visit www.foodiesfestival.com .