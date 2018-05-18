Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will mark the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena atrocity with a poignant minute's silence in the city centre.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) have not yet released full details of the occasion, which will be held on the afternoon of Tuesday (May 22), but the new Lord Mayor of Chester, Cllr Alex Black, will be involved in the proceedings in what will be one of his first civic duties.

The minute's silence will take place at 2.30pm at Chester Town Hall and all are invited to take part in remembering the 22 people who lost their lives in the bombing last year.

Events are planned across the country to commemorate one year to the day since Salman Abedi killed 22 people and himself when he detonated a bomb at the arena after an Ariana Grande concert.

Assistant Chief Constable for Greater Manchester Police Russ Jackson said the night's events would be 'forever' etched in the city's history.