Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Card payments network Visa has experienced a widespread outage with many customers unable to use their cards.

The network processes transactions for a number of banks as well millions of small and large businesses.

Shoppers have been unable to purchase items using chip and pin machines while some are also reporting failed transactions at major supermarkets including Asda, Sainsbury's and Aldi, who process the majority of their card transactions through Visa, reports Mirror Online .

Mirror Money has contacted all three retailers for a comment.

Asda admit it is experiencing difficulties in 'some' stores intermittently.

(Image: PA)

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson told The Mirror: “We are aware that Visa are currently experiencing problems. We are doing our best to help our customers and apologise for any inconvenience.”

Card payments solutions company Paymentsense said "all merchants nationwide" are affected and unable to process transactions.

A statement from Visa told The Mirror: "Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.

"This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed. We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

A Paymentsense alert on twitter said: "There is currently a disruption of service in taking payments from Visa.

"It is affecting all providers across the UK and Ireland.

"We are in touch with Visa to help provide a fix to this, and we'll issue and update via our social channels and email as soon we have one".

Customers across the UK have been left unable to make purchases in a move that could cost businesses millions of pounds in revenue.

Lloyds Bank said it's investigating the matter after receiving complaints about declined payments.

"We’ve received some reports from customers experiencing issues using their cards this afternoon & are currently investigating," a statement read.