The summer's first hosepipe ban is set to begin next month, affecting millions of households across the North West.

United Utilites said the ban will be introduced across most of the region on August 5, meaning domestic customers of the water company will not be allowed to use either hosepipes or sprinklers in their gardens as this summer's heatwave rages on.

Customers will still be able to water their gardens with a watering can and wash their cars using a bucket and sponge, which uses a fraction of the amount of water a hosepipe or sprinkler uses.

Many Chester households are United Utilities customers, while others get their water supply from Hafren Dyfrdwy, formerly Dee Valley Water. A spokesperson for the latter company confirmed today (Tuesday, July 17) that they had no plans to impose a hosepipe ban.

Our sister paper Manchester Evening News reports that Martin Padley, United Utilities water services director, said: "Despite some recent rainfall, reservoir levels are still lower than we would expect at this time of year and, with forecasters predicting a return to hot dry weather for the rest of July, we are now at a point where we will need to impose some temporary restrictions on customers.

"It is not a decision we have taken lightly and we are enormously grateful to customers for having helped reduce the demand on our network over the last couple of weeks, but unless we get a period of sustained rainfall before August 5 these restrictions will help us safeguard essential water supplies for longer."

What does the hosepipe ban mean?

A temporary hosepipe ban restricts people from using hosepipes or sprinklers to water private gardens or wash cars.

According to the Water Use (Temporary Bans) Order 2010, using a hose to clean a private boat, to fill a domestic swimming or paddling pool or pond, or to clean walls, windows, paths or patios of a domestic property is also banned.

Each local water company can decide whether certain activities are exempt.

People can still use a watering can to water their gardens, and can wash their cars using a bucket and sponge.

During a ban, people are also encouraged to think of ways to save water – for example by taking shorter showers or turning off taps while brushing their teeth.

Who does the ban apply to?

The ban, due to come into effect on Sunday, August 5, applies to domestic customers in the north west of England who get their water supply from United Utilities.

Customers in Carlisle and the north Eden Valley are exempt, as water levels in those areas remain at reasonable levels.

In Northern Ireland, a hosepipe ban was introduced at the end of June owing to increased demand.

Water companies elsewhere say they have no plans to introduce bans of their own, but have urged customers to continue to do their bit in conserving water during the dry spell.

(Image: Gareth Fuller/PA.)

What can hosepipes still be used for during the ban?

Exemptions to the ban can include using a hose for 'health and safety reasons', such as removing or minimising any risk to human or animal health or safety, or preventing or controlling the spread of disease.

People can also still fill a home birthing pool, clean graffiti off public buildings or fill water troughs for animals.

What happens if I breach the ban?

Utility firms encourage people report anyone they think has been breaking a hosepipe ban.

Anyone found guilty can be prosecuted in a criminal court and fined up to £1,000.

How long will it last?

Water companies can introduce a hosepipe ban for as long as they deem necessary.