Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury and Cold Feet actress Fay Ripley have joined forces to help Marie Curie provide care and support to more people living with a terminal illness.

Mike and long-term Marie Curie supporter Fay were pictured together with Marie Curie nurses, Victoria Shodeko and Victoria Oluwalogbon, at a parliamentary event held recently to celebrate the launch of the Great Daffodil Appeal, Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign.

Throughout March, Marie Curie’s daffodil pins will be available from volunteers and shops on high streets across Weaver Vale. With demand for Marie Curie services growing, the charity hopes that more people than ever will give a donation and wear the iconic yellow flower this March.

The money raised will help the charity be there for more people living with any terminal illness, providing them and their loved ones with vital care and support at the most difficult time of their lives.

The organisation supports anyone with any terminal illness and not just cancer, as well as their family and friends.

Mike pledged his support to the appeal and is encouraging local people to help the charity raise more money than ever before by simply giving a donation and wearing a Marie Curie daffodil pin.

He said: “Anyone who’s ever known someone suffering with a terminal illness will know how important it is to have the right support network around them, and that’s what Marie Curie provide.

“They do absolutely vital work and I’d encourage people in my constituency to show their support for this campaign.”

Fay Ripley, who is best known for her role in the ITV series Cold Feet and also as a recipe author, added: “I’m delighted to be here with Mike to help launch Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness, so it’s absolutely crucial that families have the care and support they need at such a difficult time.”

If you are in need of support, or have any questions about any aspect of terminal illness, call the Marie Curie Information & Support Line free on 0800 090 2309 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/help.