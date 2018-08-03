The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are continuing to investigate the sudden disappearance of Samantha Eastwood, as the search enters its eighth day.

The 'incredibly dedicated' midwife, who is originally from Macclesfield, Cheshire, was last seen leaving the Royal Stoke University Hospital after she finished a night shift at 7.45am last Friday (July 27).

It has been confirmed by police that the 28-year-old lived alone in Stoke and had been in a relationship which had recently broken down.

Her ex-fiancé John Peake has made a heartfelt appeal for her safe return, StokeonTrentLive reports .

John, 34, has shared a number of links to stories about her disappearance. In one post, he said: "Please please help find Sam and bring her back safe to her family."

She was said to be in ‘good spirits’ following her night shift but her blue Volvo XC60 was later found parked by her home in Greenside Avenue, Baddeley Green. The car keys were still in the house.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of kidnap has since been bailed.

Forensic officers were searching Samantha's home as well as another property in Cromer Road, Northwood.

Yesterday evening, her NHS colleagues made a direct appeal for her safe return.

Royal Stoke Chief Nurse Lix Rix described Samantha as 'incredibly dedicated and open'.

The hospital praised Samantha's colleagues for their work under very difficult circumstances and thanked the public for their messages of support.

Samantha is white, approximately 5ft 3in tall, of medium build and with shoulder-length ginger hair. She has brown eyes and a fair complexion with freckles.

Anyone with any information about Samantha’s disappearance should call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 940 of July 27.