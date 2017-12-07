Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice has been extended, with possible heavy snowfall expected throughout the weekend.

A yellow warning for the entire western coast of the UK was already in place for the early hours of tomorrow (Friday December 8) through to 6pm on Saturday.

But the Met Office has now updated the warning and predicted bitter temperatures and heavy snowfall over parts of the UK during Sunday – due to Storm Caroline, which has already hit the country with gale-force winds battering the Scottish coast.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "During Friday, increasingly frequent snow showers already affecting parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will extend across many other northern and western parts of the UK.

"2-5 cm of snow is likely in places over the warning area. 10-20 cm is possible for some locations, mainly in northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and perhaps the northwest Midlands.

"Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight. The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will progressively become confined to northeast Scotland during Saturday.

"A spell of heavy snow is possible over some central parts of the UK during Sunday.



"This could lead to road, rail and air travel delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled. Rural communities with limited access routes could become cut off."