The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow covering residents living in Cheshire West and East local authority areas.

Sleet and snow is forecast for upland and some lower ground areas between just after midnight tonight and 11am on Thursday morning.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The chief forecaster’s assessment reads: “An area of rain will arrive into southwestern parts of England and Wales later on Wednesday evening. This will move north eastwards and turn increasingly to snow over the high ground of Wales, parts of the Midlands and into southern parts of northern England overnight and through Thursday morning, with some snow to lower levels later.

“Much of the lower ground will see little if any snow accumulating, but 1-3cm is likely in some places, with 5cm above 200 metres and possibly 10cm on roads above 300 metres. There remains some uncertainty in the northward extent of the sleet and snow into Thursday morning, before it clears eastwards.”