A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for Chester and the rest of the North West this weekend.

Between the hours of 00:05am on Friday (December 8) and 6pm on Saturday (December 9) the Met Office says snow showers are expected across the region with strong northwest winds which may cause drifting of snow in places with blizzard conditions.

Although Scotland and the North East look set to see the worst of the weather, it's a possibility that some roads and railways could be affected in the North West, the Met Office have warned.

There may also be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, so it is advised to take care when out and about.