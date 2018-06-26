Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire has been issued a level 2 warning for heatwave conditions this week by the Met Office.

The 'alert and readiness' warning has been declared by forecasters as part of the heat-health watch service, which is for health professionals and emergency planners and has certain trigger thresholds depending on the region.

Level 2 is issued when there is a high chance that the threshold will be exceeded within the next few days.

That means, according to the Met Office, there's an 80% probability of heatwave conditions between 9am today (Tuesday) and 6pm on Thursday in the north west.

And the warning is likely to be extended from Thursday, with the chance of more areas being included as the dry conditions are anticipated to persist into the weekend.

It's led to the Met Office issuing warning advice about the potential dangers of heatwaves, especially for the very young or old or those with chronic diseases.

The NHS has given the following guidelines about coping in severe heat:

* When it’s hotter outside, shut your windows and pull down the shades. The NHS advises people to close windows when the weather is very hot.

Instead, shades should be used to keep the house warm. Then open the windows for ventilation later in the day as it gets cooler. However, try and avoid dark curtains and metallic blinds - they can make rooms warmer.

* You can also keep rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside windows. Just as people do with cars, reflective material can be used to keep sun rays from heating up your home. If you can’t do that, light coloured curtains are best.

* If the heat gets to you, stay in the shade between 11am and 3pm.

* Have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water.

* It’s a good idea to take your lunch somewhere indoors or covered, as the late morning and early afternoon is when the sun is at its strongest.

* Drink cold drinks - but make sure they are the right ones. Water or diluted fruit juice should be consumed regularly during hot weather.

* Avoid too much alcohol, drinks with caffeine, or beverages with a high sugar content

* Plan ahead - if you’re going outside, make sure you have what you need. Hot weather is great for the beach or a walk, but have you got water with you, and food to keep your energy up? Don’t forget any medication either.

* Wear the right clothing. Loose, cooling clothing, hats and sunglasses are all good ideas if you are going outside in the sun. Treat Newcastle like you’re on holiday in Spain!

* And finally, check on any elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends or family. Heat can hit the elderly hardest, so make sure you take the time to see if they are OK and if there is anything you can do for them.