A yellow weather alert for ice in Chester and Ellesmere Port has been extended by the Met Office through to tomorrow morning (Tuesday, December 12).

The initial warning had been in place until 4pm today but this has now been updated to last up until Tuesday at 11am.

It means tonight is set to be freezing, with temperatures reaching a minimum of -6°C.

Tuesday will start with a severe frost, according to forecasters, but it will generally be a dry day with some sunshine, although temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing.

Eight schools in the borough have closed today due to the weather, which has included snowfall of up to 5cm in some places.

Cheshire police tweeted: "Make sure you prepare and plan your journey and leave extra time to arrive safely. Brake and accelerate gently and smoothly. If struggling to get traction, try starting in second gear. Stay in the clearest lane and avoid overtaking in lanes still covered with snow or ice."