A child's bike was dropped onto tracks at Overpool station in Ellesmere Port today, which caused Merseyrail trains to come to a standstill.

Services between Ellesmere Port and Hooton are currently suspended following the incident, which Merseyrail initially described as 'an act of vandalism' but have since revealed was the result of an accident.

They tweeted earlier: "Due to an act of vandalism at Overpool, services on the Ellesmere Port line are currently starting and terminating at Hooton. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

A British Transport Police spokesperson told The Chronicle:" We were called to Overpool station at 1.18pm on Thursday (January 4) following reports of a bike on the tracks.

"The bike belonged to a child who was taken to hospital for shock. There were no injuries."

Merseyrail have just confirmed services are now back to normal following the reopening of the line.